SoftBank "not a good owner" for ARM laments Lord Myners

The former City minister Lord Myners has slammed the sale of a rare British tech success story, ARM, to Japanese giant SoftBank for £24.3bn saying it's not a good owner of the business.

Myners, also a former chairman of high street stalwart Marks and Spencer, has said the sale was evidence of the City failing to back the British economy and Britain's future.

He was speaking to the BBC ahead of the shareholder meeting where the deal is set to be approved later today.

"It was a high valuation, no one disputes that. But this is one of Britain's last wholly owned UK-based high technology companies, founded by technology developed for the BBC, heavily supported by government subsidies during its early years and by the UK finance community, and now we're selling," he said on Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday morning.

"This is a business at the heart of the ecosystem of modern technology, the Internet of Things, an area in which we lead. And control of this company is now passing to a heavily geared, heavily borrowed, unfocused Japanese company. Decisions will no longer be made in the UK anymore, in the Cambridge, they will be made in Tokyo. And this is evidence again of the City's predilection for sell at a premium, get out, don't invest for the future, don't back the British economy and don't back Britain's future."

He said the promises made by SoftBank to keep the company headquartered in the UK, to double the workforce in the next five years and no reduction in staff numbers outside the UK are unlikely to be legally enforceable under beefed up takevover panel rules.

"If ARM were a US, German or Japanese company, it would not be able to be sold in 60 days. It would be a question of national significance and public policy to determine whether we sell.

"We are selling our winners and we are being left with companies which ar either not globally successful or business which are controlled from overseas."