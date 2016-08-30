Slater and Gordon swings to a $1bn loss

Helen Cahill

Shares in Slater and Gordon (S&G) fell 15 per cent on the ASX after the Australian law firm posted a chunky net loss today.

The figures

The group, which is based in Sydney, announced a net loss of A$1.02bn (£590m) in the 12 months to June - down from a profit of A$62.4m (£36.08m) last year.

The results - which S&G's managing director Andrew Grech described as "disappointing" - were due in part to a A$879.5m (£508.59m) impairment charge. The law firm also incurred A$33.3m (£19.26m) in restructuring costs associated with its UK business.

S&G's revenue rose from $598.2m (£345.92m) last year to $908.2m (525.19m) this year.

Why it's interesting

The loss for the troubled firm is not too surprising; the results come after the acquisition of the insurance claims processor Quindell, which was investigated by the Serious Fraud Office after it was bought by S&G. Most of S&G's impairment charge comes from the acquisition.

The firm was also hit by George Osborne's Autumn Statement last November, when he announced he would make it more difficult to claim for injuries cause by road traffic accidents.

What Slater & Gordon said

Grech said: "The results for the first half were extremely disappointing and well below expectations. In the second half we have taken significant steps towards turning around the performance of the UK business.

"Whilst the UK performance improvement programme is still in its early stages, the second half results indicate that our efforts are beginning to bear fruit.

"The UK business has shown significant performance improvement in the second half and enters FY17 with positive momentum."