Tuesday 30 August 2016 7:46am

James Bond studio Pinewood's sale to private equity house gets green light from Financial Conduct Authority

Caitlin Morrison
The Duke Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit The 'Star Wars' Film Set
Prince William visits the Star Wars set at Pinewood Studios (Source: Getty)

The iconic studio behind some of the biggest blockbusters of recent years - including the latest James Bond and Star Wars films - is closer to being sold to a private equity fund after getting the approval of the City watchdog.

Pinewood Group, the owner of Pinewood Studios, recommended a £323.3m offer from Aermont Capital - or more specifically, PW Fund III - earlier this month.

The London-listed company announced today that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has given the deal the green light. The transaction must now be approved by Pinewood's shareholders at a general meeting on 19 September.

Pinewood first revealed that it was seeking a buyer in February this year, when it appointed Rothschild to conduct a strategic review of the company, with the possibility of an eventual sale.

Meanwhile, in July the group said an 11 per cent uptick in profit had been driven by a combination of Brexit, Star Wars and James Bond.

