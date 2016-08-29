FTSE 100 6838.05 +0.31%
Monday 29 August 2016 8:04pm

Apple is facing a huge tax bill in Ireland after the EU commission ruled against the tech giant

Mark Sands
Apple Hosts Its Worldwide Developers Conference
Apple is set to announce its new iPhone on 7 September (Source: Getty)

Apple could be handed a tax bill of more than €1bn (£853m) with the European Commission set to announce that it has ruled against the tech giant's tax dealings in Ireland.

European officials have been concerned that Apple has benefited from generous tax policies since 2014 because of its size as an employer in the country. Apple employs more than 5,000 people in Ireland.

Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager is set to announce its findings tomorrow, but it is expected it will recommend a figure for Apple's tax bill in the country north of €1bn, according to Reuters, with the final sum to be calculated by Irish authorities.

A European Commission spokeswoman declined to comment.

Both Apple and Ireland have denied any wrong-doing. Apple did not respond to request for comment, although chief executive Tim Cook has previously suggested the iPhone maker would seek to fight any finding against it.

Speaking to the Washington Post this month, Cook said: “I hope that we get a fair hearing. If we don’t, then we would obviously appeal it.”

