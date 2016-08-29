Apple's big event is happening on 7 September

Lynsey Barber

It's here!

Apple has set the date for the much anticipated event where it's expected to launch its latest device - the iPhone 7.

An invitation for the event was sent out on Monday afternoon saying "See you on the 7th".

The event will be held at 10am pacific time - 6pm in the UK - in just over a week's time at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, the location where Apple tends to announce its new iPhone models.

