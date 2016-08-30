City Moves for 30 August 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

Callcredit Information Group

Callcredit Information Group has appointed Peter Simpson as head of partnerships and Steve Wishart as head of lending.​ Peter is responsible for managing Callcredit’s strategic alliance and partner program to drive revenue and open new markets for Callcredit’s products and services. He has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience and prior to joining Callcredit was director of partnerships for his own consulting company, Alliances & Marketing Consulting where he worked with Which?. Steve is responsible for developing Callcredit’s lending sector strategy in order to support existing customers, as well as expanding Callcredit’s footprint within the lending sector. He has 10 years’ business development and sales experience and has been with Callcredit since February 2015 where he was responsible for achieving a step change in growth in Fraud & ID product revenue.

Dalton Strategic Partnership

Dalton Strategic Partnership has appointed Wenceslas von Liechtenstein as chief executive officer of the firm. Wenceslas joined the firm in July this year and will continue to work with the senior management of Dalton, leading the development of new products, the identification of new markets, and increasing assets under management. In his new role, Wenceslas will aim to strengthen the firm’s existing strategies, and maximise the potential of the Dalton platform through the introduction of new products and building out the firm’s investment management and distribution capabilities.

Arcadis

Arcadis, the global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has named Mary Ann Hopkins as executive with responsibility for the North America and Latin American regions, and global leadership of the company's water and environment business lines. Additionally, Arcadis' Supervisory Board will propose Mary Ann's appointment as a member of the executive Board at the next annual shareholder's meeting in April 2017. She will succeed Zack Smith who retired from his position at the end of 2015. An engineer by training, Mary Ann joined Parsons in 1989 and held a series of progressive and diverse roles in project execution, business development and general management. As group president, federal business at Parsons she was responsible for worldwide operations of the US government business which involved developing strategies and delivering client solutions in the infrastructure, environmental, security, defence and energy markets. She has deep experience in several key sectors relevant to Arcadis, including driving sales in environmental and infrastructure as well as potential growth areas.

