Forget furniture, Swedish DIY titan Ikea is about to offer Londoners a very different type of do-it-yourself experience.

Next month Ikea is set to open a fully immersive DIY restaurant space in the heart of Shoreditch, where you and 20 of your friends can take over a pre-prepared diner space to choose your own menu, cook and then host the ultimate private dinner party.

The group of up to 21 can choose between a brunch, lunch or evening dinner slot at The Dining Club from 10 to 25 September, which comes complete with a sous chef and maitre de on hand.

Crucially, all the cleaning up will also be taken care of (and all the furniture will already be put together).

Ikea calls the concept the "ultimate celebration of the joy of cooking with friends"... just in your own restaurant on Shoreditch High Street rather than at home.

Participants at the Dining Club pop-up will be able to select dishes to make together from a range of "modern sharing dishes" that include some Scandinavian classics.

Elsewhere at the Dining Club site, there will also be an Ikea shop and a "Food for Thought" workshop area where interactive master classes will be hosted by Great British Bake-Off winner Edd Kimber and others covering topics such as Swedish baking, clean eating and food styling.