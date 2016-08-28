FTSE 100 6838.05 +0.31%
4 views
Sunday 28 August 2016 4:50pm

Hammond to take on Cabinet colleagues over access to the EU single market

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Cobra Meet To Discuss Latest IS Developments
Hammond wants access to the single market - but other Cabinet ministers may disagree (Source: Getty)

Chancellor Philip Hammond is to set out plans for Britain to stay in the single market at a meeting of Cabinet ministers this week, but is likely to face resistance from his colleagues.

According to the Sunday Times, Hammond will look for access to the single market "on a sector by sector basis" - with financial services being a top priority.

However, he is at odds with the key Cabinet ministers responsible for planning Brexit, David Davis and Liam Fox, who are keen to make sure Britain is free to impose border controls, which may be incompatible with remaining in the single market.

Read more: German minister: Britain can gain “special status” as a European partner

Top German politicians have signalled that Britain would be unable to limit free movement and gain access to the single market - but have said that the country should be awarded a "special status" following Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called on her Cabinet colleagues to put forward their plans for Brexit - and Britain's negotiations with the EU - at a meeting on Wednesday.

Both Davis and Fox want May to activate Article 50 early next year, kicking off Britain's exit from the European Union. In signs that May is also keen to start negotiations with the EU, she has reportedly been in talks with lawyers about triggering Article 50 without holding a parliamentary vote.

Tags

Related articles

US hedge fund invests in European countries set to benefit from Brexit
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Theresa May tells Cabinet ministers to come up with a plan for Brexit
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

The UK economy grew 0.6 per cent in the second quarter
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff