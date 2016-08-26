Janet Yellen says case for rate hike his "strengthened" in recent months

James Nickerson

The case for rate hikes has "strengthened in recent months", chair of the US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen has said.

Speaking at Jackson Hole, she said: "I believe the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened in recent months. Of course, our decisions always depend on the degree to which incoming data continues to confirm the Committee's outlook."

Yellen said that there had been sufficient economic growth to generate improvement in the labour market as cause for her position.

"Looking ahead, the FOMC expects moderate growth in real gross domestic product (GDP), additional strengthening in the labor market, and inflation rising to 2 percent over the next few years. Based on this economic outlook, the FOMC continues to anticipate that gradual increases in the federal funds rate will be appropriate over time to achieve and sustain employment and inflation near our statutory objectives," she added.

"Dovish signals from Yellen will see traders start to rule out any chance of a near-term US rate hike and could weaken the dollar," Nawaz Ali, currency strategist at Western Union, said ahead of the speech.