Friday 26 August 2016 10:48am

Jubilee line Night Tube services to start on 7 October

James Nickerson
People are seen in the London Undergroun
Khan said he wants to unlock London's night time economy (Source: Getty)

The first Night Tube service on the Jubilee line will start from 7 October, the mayor of London has said.

The news comes after Londoners hailed the success of the service beginning on the Central and Victoria Lines last weekend.

Sadiq Khan, said: “I was determined to get the Night Tube up and running as soon as possible, and I’m delighted the Jubilee Line will now begin on 7 October. There was huge excitement at the launch of the Central and Victoria Lines last Friday, and it’s already having a beneficial impact on our Night Time economy.

“Over 100,000 people used the Night Tube last weekend to get around London more quickly and safely. The launch of the Jubilee line will support thousands more workers like nurses, cleaners, and people who work in our bars and restaurants – many of whom currently take two night buses to get home. It will also serve some of our city’s key venues, with The O2, Wembley Stadium and Stratford on route.

“I will continue to work closely with British Transport Police, TfL staff and Londoners across our city to ensure the roll-out of the Night Tube continues to be a success, and we unlock the full potential of London’s exciting night time economy.”

