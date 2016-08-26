Oliver Gill

Podcast provider Audioboom today raised £2.6m from the markets after successfully placing shares with former Neighbours star Holly Valence and her property tycoon husband.

Nick Candy, himself a non-executive director of Audioboom and already a large shareholder, subscribed to the share issue through Luxembourg-based entity Candy Ventures Sarl. He shares the ownership of Candy Ventures with the Taken star.

Shares in the Aim-quoted company leapt over 11 per cent in early trading. Although they relaxed down, they are still up nearly eight per cent.

After listing on the Aim in January 2012 at 5p per share, Audioboom's share price peaked at just over 16p in October 2014, but has fallen ever since.

Earlier this month Audioboom revealed that its cash balances had dwindled to £0.9m from £6.2m a year earlier and was exploring funding options.

One such funding option was a Chinese investment of $8m. This was revealed on 5 August, the same day that the share placement was announced.