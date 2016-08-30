Steve Vance

Starwood Hotels & Resorts is to bring its iconic W Hotels brand to Edinburgh, as the centrepiece of the flagship £850m Edinburgh St James development.

W Hotels is a contemporary, design-led lifestyle brand and an industry innovator with 49 hotels and retreats in the most vibrant cities and exotic destinations around the world and it is coming to Edinburgh.

Currently, there is only one other W Hotel operating in the UK; The W Hotel London, on Leicester Square and confidence is high that there will be a huge appetite from both locals and visitors alike for the latest addition to Edinburgh’s diverse accommodation offer.

The W Hotels experience began with the W New York (49th Street and Lexington Avenue), which opened its doors in December 1998.

Colin Bennett, UK & Ireland area manager, Starwood Hotels & Resorts:

The Scottish capital is an established business hub with a thriving tourism industry. Edinburgh's tourism industry is second only to London’s. A vibrant programme of world-renowned cultural festivals and events helps generate strong visitor numbers year round.

Each hotel and retreat worldwide synthesises our birthplace's energetic, vibrant, forward-thinking attitude into an atmosphere entirely appropriate to its destination.

This approach reflects the W Hotels vision of the hotel as a mix of vibes and elements that mingle to create a welcoming and social gathering place.

The WOW factor

The Edinburgh hotel, which will form the centrepiece of the flagship £850m St James Quarter development, will offer 214 stylish guest rooms, including 20 suites and one Extreme Wow Suite (the W brand’s interpretation of the Presidential Suite).

The rooftop will feature a destination bar and outdoor terrace, offering 360-degree panoramic views of the city’s historic skyline, along with a cutting-edge approach to cocktails and cuisine.

Other areas will include W Lounge, a signature restaurant, FIT® - the ultimate workout facility, an AWAY® Spa offering signature health and lifestyle experiences, along with 2,450 sqft of ultra-modern event space.

With its vibrant lifestyle programming focusing on what’s new in fashion, design and music, the hotel is designed to appeal to international jet-setters and local Edinburgh residents alike, with guests feeling like insiders of the city – not just visitors.

Local opportunities

W Edinburgh will attract high-spending international visitors from around the globe who will put money back into the local economy and help drive future growth.

Having one of the most exciting hotel brands in Edinburgh will also drive increased visibility for the destination and create numerous employment opportunities for local people.

The hotel will look to employ locals and international staff who are passionate about the W brand and the city of Edinburgh.

“One of the key roles in any W Hotel is The Insider – this is W’s take on a super-concierge, a person who knows the city inside out.” said Colin Bennett, UK & Ireland area manager at Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Why Edinburgh?

Edinburgh is a growing capital city, that achieves some of the highest hotel occupancy levels in Europe and some of the highest average daily room rates in the UK.

“Edinburgh is one of Scotland's best-connected areas, with a sophisticated transport and communications network linking it with the rest of the UK, Europe and beyond.” says Bennett.

