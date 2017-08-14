Edith Hancock

Afternoon tea might have a stronger reputation in the west end of town, but you can get traditional fare in the Square Mile that rivals the Dorchester.

The Shard is not only famous for being really tall; it also does a famously glamorous afternoon tea. While Fortnum and Mason is putting on the highest of high teas on the building’s 72nd floor over the summer, those looking for something more glamorous can try out both Aqua Shard and Ting, which each put on a traditional afternoon tea and a luxurious oriental spin on the classic meal.

On the other side of the river, the Royal Exchange offers some very fancy fare. Their Royal afternoon tea, set at a very reasonable £15 per head, offers all the tea and sandwiches you could ask for and even a glass of fizz. It’s like you never left Piccadilly.

For those who want their tea and scones with a touch of City style, it’s all about Hush Brasserie in St Paul’s, featuring cocktails, macarons and a bespoke china tea service. Fancy!